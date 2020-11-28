Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,853 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Cloudera worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

CLDR stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

