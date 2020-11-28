Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.33% of Cloudera worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,074,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.13. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

