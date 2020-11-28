Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.318 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Clearway Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 123.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.1%.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

