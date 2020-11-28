Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.59.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.18. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 251,268 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 75,510 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

