Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 962 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

