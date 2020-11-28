Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 6,604 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

