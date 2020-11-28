Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 501 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,766 shares of company stock worth $129,528. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

