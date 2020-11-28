Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 461 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 131.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 48.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

