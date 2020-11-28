Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,658 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $120.95 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.39 and a 52 week high of $124.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day moving average of $121.03.

