Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 263 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $390.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.