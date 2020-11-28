Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 147 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

