Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,442 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.17.

NYSE:CRM opened at $247.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,699 shares of company stock valued at $135,293,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.