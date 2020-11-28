Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $287.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $296.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

