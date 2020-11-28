Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 350.6% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,077. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

BSX stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

