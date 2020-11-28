Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 162,504 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

