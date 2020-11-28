Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.73.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $394.95 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $399.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,333 shares of company stock worth $194,253,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

