Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 648.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 549.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,408,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,330,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,788,000 after buying an additional 218,753 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 3,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after buying an additional 131,276 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,528,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,523,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after buying an additional 520,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.