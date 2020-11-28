Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 8,977 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 31.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 35.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.32 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $489.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,142.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

