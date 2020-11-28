Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 941.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $277.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.91. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

