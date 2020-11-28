Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,338 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in General Electric by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 351,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2,423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 709,335 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

