Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $444,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,915,000 after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.