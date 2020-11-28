Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 43.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $14,106,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $491.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.74.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.