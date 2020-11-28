Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 3,107 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 658.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $71.68 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26.

