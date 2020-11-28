Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Target Price to $234.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RETA. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.25.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average of $134.83. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $88.17 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

