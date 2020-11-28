Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $72.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLAN. Truist increased their price target on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.83.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $14,803,897.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,491.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 581,896 shares of company stock worth $33,830,866. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 4,823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,328,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

