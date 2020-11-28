Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 56.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Cigna by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $212.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

