China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) vs. Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Head-To-Head Review

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Natural Resources and Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $1.86 million 21.43 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Metalla Royalty & Streaming $2.70 million 127.74 -$4.87 million ($0.13) -67.19

China Natural Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Metalla Royalty & Streaming -162.80% -9.89% -9.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Natural Resources and Metalla Royalty & Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00

Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metalla Royalty & Streaming is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feishang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

