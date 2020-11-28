China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised China Eastern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE CEA opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

