Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Shares of CHS opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,677.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 45,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

