Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Chemed worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 498.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 189.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chemed by 45.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 97.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,246,895.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $473.45 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $528.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.84.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.