ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023’s Quiet Period To End on December 1st (OTCMKTS:CTACU)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023’s (OTCMKTS:CTACU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 1st. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Get ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 alerts:

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 Company Profile

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.