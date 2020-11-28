Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Change Healthcare exited second-quarter fiscal 2021 on a strong note. The Network Solutions segment recorded solid performance in the quarter under review. The company remains committed toward payment accuracy business, while remaining focused on healthcare plans and payers that have been generating continued double-digit growth for this business. It has also been utilizing AI and ML to detect inefficiencies and eliminating them from administrative processes in the healthcare system, thereby lowering costs, and providing payers, providers, and patients with better outcomes. However, the company underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Also, cut-throat competition remains a concern. Further, weak performance of the Software and Analytics, and Technology-Enabled Services segments is a woe.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. CSFB upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.47.

CHNG opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.64. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $78,989,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

