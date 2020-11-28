Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stake Lessened by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Century Communities worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

