Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) versus MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Critical Contrast

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celsion and MannKind’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion $500,000.00 42.92 -$16.85 million ($0.91) -0.63 MannKind $63.04 million 11.36 -$51.90 million ($0.27) -11.41

Celsion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MannKind. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Celsion and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion -4,315.00% -104.32% -47.65% MannKind -71.92% N/A -47.24%

Volatility & Risk

Celsion has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MannKind has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Celsion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Celsion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of MannKind shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Celsion and MannKind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion 0 2 0 0 2.00 MannKind 0 0 5 0 3.00

Celsion presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 597.47%. MannKind has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.60%. Given Celsion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Celsion is more favorable than MannKind.

Summary

MannKind beats Celsion on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer. The company is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for the development and commercialization of a dry powder formulation of treprostinil used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

