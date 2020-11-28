CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CDW were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $132.23 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

