Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

CARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of CARS opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 12,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 35,604 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

