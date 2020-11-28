CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CareTrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

CTRE stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

