CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 121.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 146.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 347,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 127,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

