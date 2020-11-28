CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.30% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 414,245 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 11,164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 139,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRE. TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

