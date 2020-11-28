CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Holdings Raised by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

