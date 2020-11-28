Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,234 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.45% of Capri worth $39,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 493.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Capri by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.88. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

