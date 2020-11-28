Capital Analysts LLC Sells 483 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $179.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

