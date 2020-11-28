Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 574.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 497.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.69.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $224.81 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.92, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.