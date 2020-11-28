Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $99.90 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.