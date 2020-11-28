Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 242 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $23,846,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in DaVita by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DaVita by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in DaVita by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in DaVita by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $114.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,132,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.