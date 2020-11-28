Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $1,701,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,034,000 after purchasing an additional 491,282 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 56.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.01, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

