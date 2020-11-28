Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $205.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

