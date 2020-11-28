Capital Analysts LLC Invests $87,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000.

EFV stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

