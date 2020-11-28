Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,578.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $185.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.