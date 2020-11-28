Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 575.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.78.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $585.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $598.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $555.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,525.42, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,188,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.